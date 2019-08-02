Liberum Capital Raises Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 4,735

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 5,050 ($65.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,710.50 ($61.55).

ULVR stock traded down GBX 72.50 ($0.95) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,934.50 ($64.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,980.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,122 ($66.93).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

