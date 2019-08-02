Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on LXRX. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.31 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,282,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 175,400 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 173,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 129,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

