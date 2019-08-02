Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.61. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

