Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65-10.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.74 billion.
Leidos stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $85.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
