Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65-10.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.74 billion.

Leidos stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $85.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.