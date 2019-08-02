Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.71 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE LDOS traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $81.86. 3,358,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,108. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66. Leidos has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $85.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 150.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

