LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Insider John F. Smiley Sells 1,384 Shares

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) insider John F. Smiley sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $25,271.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,885.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,822. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

