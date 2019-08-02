Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lawson Products from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,068. The firm has a market cap of $374.23 million, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, Director Mark F. Moon bought 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $59,224.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,378.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $63,689.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter worth $219,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter worth $44,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter worth $219,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 67.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,294,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,787 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

