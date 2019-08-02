Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $782.60

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 782.60 ($10.23) and last traded at GBX 784 ($10.24), with a volume of 49215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 791 ($10.34).

A number of research firms have commented on LAND. Barclays reduced their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reduced their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 894 ($11.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.73 ($12.31).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 838.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.86%.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £39,527 ($51,649.03). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,640 ($34,809.88).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.