Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,624,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,695,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $164.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,927. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $182.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.54.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $983,260.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.