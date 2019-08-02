L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $207.63 and last traded at $205.19, with a volume of 10234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

About L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

