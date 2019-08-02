Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 483 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in AMERCO by 58.1% in the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 100.7% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO stock opened at $376.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.73. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $403.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $725.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.23 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHAL. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

