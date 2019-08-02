Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.6% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $2,691,849.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $461,086.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,149 shares of company stock worth $23,659,712 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

