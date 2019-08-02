Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE accounts for approximately 2.1% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

