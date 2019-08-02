Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,170 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,163 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,855,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,652,053,000 after buying an additional 1,157,886 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,865,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,855,000 after buying an additional 87,259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,510,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,313,000 after buying an additional 2,517,475 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,443,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,223,000 after buying an additional 5,402,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,979,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,140,000 after buying an additional 411,540 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.