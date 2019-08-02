Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,645 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.45.

PSA stock opened at $246.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.17. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 62.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

