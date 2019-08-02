Krios (KRI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,856.00

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $29,856.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00265969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.01413313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00112196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 355,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,728,967 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.