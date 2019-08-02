Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Down to $21.21

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $21.21. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 48,535 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,871,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,995,000 after acquiring an additional 149,005 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,034,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,571,000 after buying an additional 312,446 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,832,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 626,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,389,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 225,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.