Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $123.54 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00010314 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $123.54 million and $3.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00649268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00172949 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00061944 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003359 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,302,932 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Crex24, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and BarterDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

