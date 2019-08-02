Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Kohl’s posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

