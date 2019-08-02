Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.59, 935,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,360,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,922,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,376,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,851,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,043,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

