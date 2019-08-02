Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after buying an additional 1,758,792 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. 432,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,042,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 977,542 shares of company stock worth $19,106,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

