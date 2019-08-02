Kimberly Kukulowicz Sells 4,422 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Kimberly Kukulowicz sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.90, for a total value of C$401,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,626.70.
Shares of EQB traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$56.12 and a 1-year high of C$94.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.59.
Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$112.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 12.7799992 EPS for the current year.
Equitable Group Company Profile
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.