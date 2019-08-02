Kimberly Kukulowicz Sells 4,422 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Kimberly Kukulowicz sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.90, for a total value of C$401,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,626.70.

Shares of EQB traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$56.12 and a 1-year high of C$94.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.59.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$112.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 12.7799992 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.83.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

