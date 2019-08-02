Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) shares traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Kidoz from C$1.03 to C$1.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Kidoz alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $39.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

Read More: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.