Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,845. The company has a market cap of $922.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.22. Kforce has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $43.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $693,990 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Kforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kforce by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kforce by 16.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 143.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

