Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS.
NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,845. The company has a market cap of $922.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.22. Kforce has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $43.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $693,990 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.
