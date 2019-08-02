Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 25,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DLB traded down $9.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,770. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,158,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,767,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $22,284,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 167,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 849,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,464,000 after buying an additional 164,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

