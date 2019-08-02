KekCoin (KEK) Price Down 3.5% This Week

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $482,729.00 and $30.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00028719 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.02046354 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

