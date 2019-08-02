Kcash Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Kcash token can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

