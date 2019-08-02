KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.04

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.04 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 3737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

