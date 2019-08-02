Karma Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (KRM)

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded up 40.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Karma has a total market cap of $891,405.00 and $54.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15. In the last week, Karma has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karma Profile

KRM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,809,241 coins. The official message board for Karma is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for Karma is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karma is www.karmaapp.io . Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karma

Karma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $13.77, $24.43, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karma using one of the exchanges listed above.

