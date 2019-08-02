Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.11. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.12. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 127.20%. On average, analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert Cha bought 26,500 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $445,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 145,427 shares of company stock worth $2,515,550 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

