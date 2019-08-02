Just Eat (LON:JE) Given a GBX 600 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JE. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Just Eat from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities upgraded Just Eat to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 948 ($12.39) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 805.94 ($10.53).

LON:JE traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 744.40 ($9.73). 1,874,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 637.99. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 841.80 ($11.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

