Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JUP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Shore Capital cut Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 369 ($4.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jupiter Fund Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 381.73 ($4.99).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 358.20 ($4.68) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 440.80 ($5.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 23,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £97,784.96 ($127,773.37). Also, insider Andrew Formica bought 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £1,802.76 ($2,355.63).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

