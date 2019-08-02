Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Rahul N. Merchant Sells 2,500 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,232.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JNPR stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,957,000 after acquiring an additional 444,273 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

