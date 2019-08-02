Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 21,036 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,036 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 18,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 140,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 839,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $79,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

