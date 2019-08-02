Jonathan W. Painter Sells 10,000 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $936,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,939.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.63. 8,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,891. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $972.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 61,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.