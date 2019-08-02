John Jo Murphy Sells 12,000 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 957,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,212. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

