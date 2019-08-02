Jefferies Financial Group Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $152.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on RingCentral from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on RingCentral to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.11.

RingCentral stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.74. 1,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,475.38 and a beta of 0.79. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $146.38.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,675,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,780,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.06, for a total value of $3,862,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 175,408 shares in the company, valued at $25,093,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,541 shares of company stock worth $43,812,268. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

