Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $46.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,266. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 489.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.01. Chegg has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,509,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,835,349.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,286 shares of company stock worth $27,707,094. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Chegg by 1,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chegg by 1,834.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 870.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

