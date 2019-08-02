Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,262,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,376,000 after buying an additional 324,080 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,947,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,001,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,185,000 after buying an additional 237,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 227,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 195,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.38. 4,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,488. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $181.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $508.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.