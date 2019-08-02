Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $525.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.23%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 36,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.97. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,053,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after buying an additional 315,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,148.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 177,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 82,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

