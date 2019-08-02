James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $220.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.10 million. James River Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

James River Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. 78,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.50. James River Group has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of James River Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

