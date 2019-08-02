James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

James River Group has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

JRVR stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19. James River Group has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $220.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of James River Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

