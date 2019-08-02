James Hollingshead Sells 1,600 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $197,072.00.

Shares of RMD traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.47. 17,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $133.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,741,000 after buying an additional 131,732 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

