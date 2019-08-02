Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Insider Shonn D. Stahlecker Sells 8,000 Shares

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE JAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAG shares. TheStreet downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Williams Capital started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after buying an additional 502,834 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after buying an additional 322,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 845,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 269,102 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

