istar (NYSE:STAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.85 EPS

istar (NYSE:STAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85, Briefing.com reports. istar had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

STAR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 794,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,421. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $848.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53. istar has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

STAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $74,284.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,750,221.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 185,473 shares of company stock worth $5,536,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in istar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of istar by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of istar by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of istar by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

