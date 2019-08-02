istar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

istar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

STAR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,421. istar has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $848.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that istar will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,758,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,233,192.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 185,473 shares of company stock worth $5,536,903 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the fourth quarter valued at $7,982,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of istar by 352.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 233,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 181,857 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of istar by 21.6% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 576,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 102,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

