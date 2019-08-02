istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $166,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.17 per share, for a total transaction of $165,850.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $166,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $158,850.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $162,050.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $163,650.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.53 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00.

NYSE:STAR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50. istar Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $848.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). istar had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that istar Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of istar by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of istar by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of istar by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of istar by 3,459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised istar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised istar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

