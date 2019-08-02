istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $166,050.00.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.17 per share, for a total transaction of $165,850.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.
- On Friday, July 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $166,050.00.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $158,850.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $162,050.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $163,650.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.53 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00.
NYSE:STAR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50. istar Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $848.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of istar by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of istar by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of istar by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of istar by 3,459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised istar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised istar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
istar Company Profile
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.