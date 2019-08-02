iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,897,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,717,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $113.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

