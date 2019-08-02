iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.29, 2,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 35,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $530,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

