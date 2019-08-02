iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.